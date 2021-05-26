Russia expresses concern over situation in Yemen, working with all sides on settlement
Russia is concerned with the ongoing civil war in Yemen and is working with all sides in the conflict toward a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Russia
Moscow [Russia], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is concerned with the ongoing civil war in Yemen and is working with all sides in the conflict toward a peaceful settlement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday. "We have serious concerns about the situation in ... Yemen, which is being torn apart by a civil war. We are actively working with all parties to the conflict, with all external players. We support the central role of the United Nations," Lavrov said at a meeting with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, in Sochi, Russia.
The Yemeni foreign minister, on his part, stated that a peaceful solution is the only way to end the war. "The situation in Yemen is very complicated, but we are convinced that there is no alternative to a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Mubarak said, adding that the country is facing challenges of reconstruction and comprehensive development of its economy and infrastructure.
Yemen has been engulfed in a vicious armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years now. The situation is exacerbated after the Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Houthis in 2015, leading to the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. (ANI/Sputnik)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)