Nancy Pelosi congratulates new Tibetan president-in-exile, praises CTA for standing strong against 'Beijing regressive grip'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has congratulated new Tibet President-in-exile Penpa Tsering and lauded the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for courageously standing strong against 'Beijing regressive grip'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:07 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Image Credit: ANI
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has congratulated new Tibet President-in-exile Penpa Tsering and lauded the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) for courageously standing strong against 'Beijing regressive grip'. In a letter to Tsering on Wednesday, Pelosi said America is proud to stand with Tsering and the people of Tibet.

She also said Tsering's leadership will be necessary to advance the cause of peace in Tibet "Congratulations on your election as Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration! The Tibetan people will be well-served by the experience that you bring to this post after a long and distinguished career in public service," the letter read.

"Courageously standing strong against Beijing's repressive grip, the CTA has helped ensure the survival of your beautiful language, vibrant culture, and religious harmony. Now more than ever, your resolute voice and tireless leadership as Sikyong will be necessary to carry on this vital tradition and advance the cause of peace," the letter added. More than 60 years after Dalai Lama was forced into exile, the resilience of the Tibetan people continues to inspire the world, she noted.

"America is proud to stand with you and the people of Tibet. Congratulations again, President Tsering, on your election, and best wishes for success in your new role!" the letter added. Tsering, the former speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, has been elected as the president of the Tibetan government, officially called the CTA.

The Chinese government occupied Tibet in 1950 and has ever since tried to control the region. The Dalai Lama, who is currently 85-year-old, had earlier announced that upon turning 90 he will decide whether he should be reincarnated.

In recent years, China has intensified its efforts to eradicate the Dalai Lama from the religious lives of Tibetans to crush their identity. During a meeting, Mao Zedong had told the 14th Dalai Lama, that "religion is poison." Following Tsering's election, the US state department congratulated him.

"The United States congratulates Penpa Tsering on his election as the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) next Sikyong. We look forward to working with him and the CTA to support the global Tibetan diaspora," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a tweet. Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jaushieh Joseph Wu also sent a congratulatory letter to Penpa Tsering and underscored: "Tibetan people's strive for self-determination and promised to work together to safeguard their values of democracy, freedom and human rights." (ANI)

