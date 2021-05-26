Left Menu

The Omani health ministry on Wednesday announced 866 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 212,904, the official Oman News Agency reported.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:19 IST
Oman reports 866 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 212,904
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Oman

Meanwhile, 635 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 196,355 while nine fatalities were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,293 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

Meanwhile, 635 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 196,355 while nine fatalities were reported, pushing the tally up to 2,293 since the pandemic broke out in the country, according to a ministry statement carried by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme committee handling the COVID-19 and the health ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

