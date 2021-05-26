Left Menu

8 killed in building explosion in China

At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a building in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday.

26-05-2021
At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a building in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Wednesday. The explosion ripped through an office building in Dongning City, leaving eight people dead and four injured, the city government information office said, Xinhua reported.

The office added that the rescue operation ended at 8 pm. A preliminary investigation showed that the explosion was caused by explosives illegally manufactured and stored for a coal mine. (ANI)

