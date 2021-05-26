Opposition mayoral candidate shot dead at rally in central Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The candidate for mayor of the municipality of Moroleon in Mexico's Guanajuato state, Alma Rosa Barragan, was murdered on Tuesday night in a shooting attack in the middle of a campaign rally, while two other people were injured, the opposition Citizen Movement (MC) party reported. "MC strongly condemns the cowardly murder of our candidate for the municipal presidency of Moroleon, Alma Rosa Barragan, when two more people were also injured in this armed attack," the political organization said in a statement.

The party headed by former Senator Clemente Castaneda and its founder, Senator Dante Delgado, called for the Government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Governor of Guanajuato Diego Sinhue to "do justice and not let this crime go unpunished." Shortly before the assassination, the candidate had published an enthusiastic video on her social networks inviting her followers to the campaign event, and posthumously her party published another message saying "I am not afraid."

The national leadership of MC and its delegates in Guanajuato, an industrial center of the country ravaged by the violence of organized crime, pledged to monitor the actions of the prosecution and the authorities. Last weekend, two other MC members were found murdered in the neighboring state of Queretaro and in the northern state of Sonora.

With the murder of Alma Barragan, 88 politicians have been killed in the 2021 elections in Mexico, the consulting firm specializing in security risks in political processes Etellekt Consultores published on Tuesday night. (ANI/Sputnik)

