US will remain engaged with Afghanistan govt as US troops depart from country: White House

The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart from the country, the White House said on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 01:01 IST
US will remain engaged with Afghanistan govt as US troops depart from country: White House
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan . Image Credit: ANI
Earlier, in the month of April, Joe Biden announced to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The statement comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday (local time).

Earlier, in the month of April, Joe Biden announced to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The statement comes after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Wednesday (local time).

Horne said further that Sullivan and Mohib reaffirmed the enduring strength of the bilateral partnership and committed to continue to consult closely. The spokesperson said that Sullivan outlined US plans to continue security assistance to Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, as well as civilian assistance to help the Afghan people.

"The National Security Advisors agreed on the importance of the two governments continuing to work closely together in support of common objectives, including a negotiated political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan," Horne said. "Sullivan underscored that the United States will stand firmly with the Afghan people as they seek to achieve a durable and inclusive peace," Horne added. (ANI)

