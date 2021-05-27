5 arrested in connection with shooting of Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder in connection with the shooting of prominent Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson. Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of three, has been in critical condition in hospital since she was shot in the head at a house party in south London on Sunday (local time).

A 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and possession with the intent to supply class A drugs, CNN reported citing a statement from Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Richard Leonard on Wednesday (local time). Three men -- aged 18, 19 and 28 -- were arrested on suspicion of affray (a group fight) and possession with intent to supply class B drugs, while a fifth man, who is 25, was arrested on suspicion of affray and failing to stop for police, the statement read. "While the investigation remains in its early stages, these arrests show that progress is being made. However, I would continue to appeal to those who may hold information about the events that led to Sasha receiving her horrific injuries, or about those responsible, to do the right thing and come forward and speak to police," CNN quoted Leonard as saying. He added that all five men remain in custody.`

Johnson and her political party -- the Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP) -- rose to prominence last year after she helped organise a series of protests against institutional racism in the UK in the wake of George Floyd's murder. Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died on May 25, last year after a police officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for eight minutes despite pleas that he could not breathe. (ANI)

