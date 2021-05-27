Left Menu

Kuwait reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 303,039 in total

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 303,039.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 27-05-2021 02:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 02:11 IST
Kuwait reports 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, 303,039 in total
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait City [Kuwait], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Wednesday 1,176 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 303,039. The ministry also announced five more fatalities, taking the death toll in Kuwait to 1,751, while the tally of recoveries rose by 932 to 288,289.

A total of 12,999 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment, including 152 in the intensive care units, it said. On Wednesday, Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry, called on people to abide by health precautions and physical distancing and avoid gatherings.

On Sunday, restaurants and cafes in Kuwait started to receive dine-in customers from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. local time. After 8 p.m., only takeaway and home delivery orders are permitted. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
3
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021