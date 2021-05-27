Left Menu

828 people killed so far in Myanmar since Feb 1 military coup

As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar, 828 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 27-05-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 04:27 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar, 828 people have been confirmed to be killed since the military takeover on February 1, according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). "As of 26 May, 828 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said AAPP, adding that a total of 4,330 people are currently under detention.

"A woman, living in Taw Seint Village in Salin Township, Magway Region, was shot dead in the head last night when the village administrator requested the military to come to the village and open fire in response to a "No to Military Slavery Education" sticker campaign at a local school," said AAPP. Earlier, Myanmar's military government announced it will reopen public schools on June 1 but many teachers and students opposed to the coup might refuse to return.

According to Kyodo News, a number of teachers and others engaged in education have joined the so-called civil disobedience movement to boycott work, as a protest against the junta. But the junta called on them to return to work and prepare for the reopening of the schools as it announced the restart on April 30. The public schools in the country have been closed for more than a year since the ousted government led by detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi had decided not to open the schools in June last year as the country saw a surge in the coronavirus infections, Kyodo News reported.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence. (ANI)

