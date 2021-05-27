Left Menu

US Congressman looks forward to meeting Jaishankar to discuss global vaccine production, security issues in Indo-Pacific

US Congressman Brad Sherman is looking forward to meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to discuss various issues, including global vaccine production, and security issues in the Indo-Pacific.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:15 IST
US Congressman Brad Sherman (Photo Credit: Twitter/Brad Sherman) . Image Credit: ANI
US Congressman Brad Sherman is looking forward to meeting External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar to discuss various issues, including global vaccine production, and security issues in the Indo-Pacific. Sherman is also looking forward to meeting Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and other leaders concerned with the US-India relationship.

"I look forward to meeting with India's External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar, Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS, and other leaders concerned with the US-India relationship, for dinner this evening," Sherman wrote in a tweet. "This is an opportunity to discuss how the U.S. can further help India as it continues to battle COVID19, global vaccine production, and security issues in the Indo-Pacific," he tweeted.

Jaishankar is currently on a five-day visit to United States. Jaishankar arrived in the US on May 24, and is slated to visit many senior officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during his stay till May 28. Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon on Friday, the Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Wednesday (local time).

India is engaged in talks with various US entities involved in COVID vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines. The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders. The US has already announced that it is going to distribute 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need.

US is playing a lead role in assisting India's fight against the COVID-19 virus. It has already provided large oxygen plants, concentrators, critical medicines like Remdesivir and also raw materials for vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing Covishield. (ANI)

