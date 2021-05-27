Left Menu

Chile reports 5,176 new daily COVID-19 cases

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Wednesday 5,176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,344,618 cases.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:53 IST
Chile reports 5,176 new daily COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Chile

Santiago [Chile], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris reported on Wednesday 5,176 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, for a total of 1,344,618 cases. Meanwhile, 39 more deaths were also recorded in the past day, bringing the total to 28,624.

Paris added that while people continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and in the face of an increase in cases in the last few days, it is essential for everyone to maintain self-care measures since they are the most effective way to avoid new infections for now. According to the health ministry data, the South American country is registering a slight, steady increase in the weekly moving average of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021