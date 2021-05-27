Left Menu

Peruvian President calls for calm as presidential runoff draws near

Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti on Wednesday called for calm in the upcoming presidential runoff on June 6 between conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Force party, and her rival Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Free Peru party.

ANI | Lima | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:27 IST
Peruvian President calls for calm as presidential runoff draws near
Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Peru

Lima [Peru], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti on Wednesday called for calm in the upcoming presidential runoff on June 6 between conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Force party, and her rival Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Free Peru party. Sagasti urged "all citizens and the candidates in the runoff to remain calm, preserve order and accept the outcome" of what is expected to be a tight race.

Speaking at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the National Jury of Elections, which oversees the electoral process, Sagasti highlighted the work carried out by the election body. The president said that his administration is not favouring any candidate and guarantees transparent elections.

"It did, it does, and it will maintain strict neutrality and will not give in to undue, untimely and unfounded pressure that tries to question our impartiality," said Sagasti. Some 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to elect a successor to Sagasti for the 2021-2026 term. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021