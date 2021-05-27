Peruvian President calls for calm as presidential runoff draws near

Lima [Peru], May 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti on Wednesday called for calm in the upcoming presidential runoff on June 6 between conservative candidate Keiko Fujimori, of the right-wing Popular Force party, and her rival Pedro Castillo, of the left-wing Free Peru party. Sagasti urged "all citizens and the candidates in the runoff to remain calm, preserve order and accept the outcome" of what is expected to be a tight race.

Speaking at an event marking the 60th anniversary of the National Jury of Elections, which oversees the electoral process, Sagasti highlighted the work carried out by the election body. The president said that his administration is not favouring any candidate and guarantees transparent elections.

"It did, it does, and it will maintain strict neutrality and will not give in to undue, untimely and unfounded pressure that tries to question our impartiality," said Sagasti. Some 25.2 million Peruvians are eligible to elect a successor to Sagasti for the 2021-2026 term. (ANI/Xinhua)

