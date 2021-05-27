Left Menu

Three, including district governor, injured in Afghanistan's Nangarhar blast

Three people, including a district chief, were wounded in an improvised bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Thursday morning.

ANI | Jalalabad | Updated: 27-05-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 13:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

Three people, including a district chief, were wounded in an improvised bomb explosion in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Thursday morning. Sharifullah Fazli, the district governor of Kama, and two of his security guards were wounded in a blast in the eastern province of Nangarhar today. The incident happened in Behsud district in Nangarhar province when a magnetic IED bomb attached to the district governor's vehicle was detonated, TOLOnews said quoting a source.

"An improvised explosive device (IED) attached to the official vehicle of Sharifullah Fazli, administrative chief of Kama district, was detonated in Daman locality of neighboring Behsud district when Fazli was driving to the office this morning," Xinhua reported quoting spokesman Attaullah Khogiani. The spokesman added that Fazli, one of his protectors and a civilian were wounded in the incident, adding they did not sustain life-threatening wounds. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, the provincial officials regarded the incident as a targeted attack by the Taliban militant group.

The Taliban has conducted scores of targeted attacks against civilians and military officials in recent years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

