Pakistan's Sindh, Punjab tiff over water sharing

The ongoing tug of war between the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) members from Pakistan's Sindh and Punjab over water distribution has touched a new low over the opening of TP link canal from the Indus at a time when the low riparian federating units are craving for water even for drinking purposes. According to The News International, the IRSA authority has reviewed the water situation on Tuesday after giving its new estimates under which the country will experience 17 per cent water shortages during the period from May 21 to June 10.

However, when the data about gauges on water releases were placed before members, the Sindh member is reported to have agitated when he came to know that the Taunsa-Punjnand link canal was opened a day before without informing Sindh and Balochistan wherein people of both the provinces, according to him, do not have enough water to cater to their drinking requirements. Sindh Member Zahid Hussain Junejo protested over the development, saying it is a clear breach of the water accord. He argued that the link canal can be opened from Indus only when below Kotri 5,000 cusecs water is made available.

Advertisement

One of the members of IRSA said that Punjab Member Rao Irshad Ali Khan, who is also the IRSA chairman, became furious and threw a book towards the Sindh member, calling him a fool. "And then the IRSA chairman came out of the meeting room," reported the newspaper. When contacted, Sindh Member Zahid Hussain Junejo confirmed the development but refused to share the whole episode, saying it is not in the interest of the country and the water regulator as well.

He said that as per Tuesday's data TP link canal which was opened a day before is getting 500 cusecs of water, however, it is yet to be verified and there are chances that the TP link canal is getting more water than what is being reported. According to the official statement, the IRSA meeting was held to review the water situation from May 1 to June 10, keeping in view its decision on water shortage projections of 17 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)