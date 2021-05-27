Left Menu

Israeli strikes in West Bank may be defined as war crimes if found discriminate: UN Rights Chief

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed on Thursday concerns over Israeli rocket attacks in the West Bank and noted that this could be defined as war crimes if found discriminate and disproportionate.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:35 IST
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Geneva [Switzerland], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed on Thursday concerns over Israeli rocket attacks in the West Bank and noted that this could be defined as war crimes if found discriminate and disproportionate. "If found to be discriminate and disproportionate in their impact on civilians and civilian objects, such attacks may constitute war crimes," Bachelet told a session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"The risk of evictions remains and continues to fuel tensions. Such evictions should cease in line with Israel's obligations under international law. I urge the Israeli authorities to immediately halt the process of evictions," Bachelet added. Commenting on Palestine stationing military equipment in civilian areas, the human rights chief said it "is also a violation of international humanitarian to locate military assets in densely-populated civilian areas or to launch attacks from them." (ANI/Sputnik)

