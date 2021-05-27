Left Menu

Macron acknowledges France's responsibility for 1994 Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday his country's complicity in the Rwanda genocide, which claimed around 800,000 lives from April-June 1994.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:46 IST
Macron acknowledges France's responsibility for 1994 Rwanda genocide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged on Thursday his country's complicity in the Rwanda genocide, which claimed around 800,000 lives from April-June 1994.

"France played its part and bears the political responsibility for the events in Rwanda. France is obligated to face history and admit that it caused suffering to the Rwandan people by allowing itself lengthy silences at the truth exam ... France did not understand that seeking to prevent a regional conflict or a civil war it actually sided with the genocide regime," Macron said in his address at the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda's Gisozi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021