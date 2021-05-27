Left Menu

US will 'carefully review' Iran sanctions if Tehran returns to nuclear deal: Treasury Secy

The United States will review carefully its sanctions regime against Iranian oil exports if Tehran returns to the 2015 nuclear agreement that aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 21:52 IST
US will 'carefully review' Iran sanctions if Tehran returns to nuclear deal: Treasury Secy
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States will review carefully its sanctions regime against Iranian oil exports if Tehran returns to the 2015 nuclear agreement that aimed at preventing the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons, said US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday. "With respect to Iran. I think you know, the president is looking at negotiations that might succeed in bringing Iran back to full compliance (with)... the JCPOA and as indicated that the United States is prepared to do the same if Iran agrees to that," Yellen said referring to the Iranian nuclear agreement.

"So we will carefully review what sanctions relief would be appropriate if Iran takes the appropriate steps." Iran and other participants of the JCPOA, - China, France, Germany, Russia and the UK, have been negotiating in recent weeks to revive the nuclear deal for the US to rejoin the deal.

The United States which attends the talks indirectly ceased its participation to the JCPOA in 2018, resuming all sanctions against Iran. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus
4
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021