Colombia reports 513 more COVID-19 deaths

Bogota [Colombia], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Colombia reported 513 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the nationwide death toll to 86,693, the health ministry said Thursday.

The ministry said 25,092 new infections were reported, bringing the national tally to 3,319,193.

A total of 8,842,360 doses of vaccines have been administered in the South American country, with 3,195,848 people having been fully inoculated. (ANI/Xinhua)

