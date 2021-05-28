Left Menu

India participates in first physical meeting of UN Security Council since December

Five months after India was elected as non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the country's ambassador participated in an in-person meeting of the UN's most powerful body, the first to be held since December 2020.

ANI | New York | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 11:26 IST
Indian envoy to UN, TS Tirumurti (Photo Credit - Twitter/TS Tirumurti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Five months after India was elected as non-permanent member of United Nations Security Council (UNSC), the country's ambassador participated in an in-person meeting of the UN's most powerful body, the first to be held since December 2020. India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti on Friday posted on Twitter: "It has taken a full five months for #India to enter the @UN #SecurityCouncil chambers, physically!".

He also posted photographs of the meeting inside the UNSC chamber. "First in-person meeting experience - a feeling of anticipation and humility to finally take India's place at the famous #UNSC's Horseshoe Table. #IndiainUNSC @MEAIndia," said Ambassador of India to UN.

The last time the members of the 15-menmber UNSC met in person in the chamber was on December 7, 2020. India, Norway, Kenya, Ireland and Mexico joined non-permanent members Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam and the five permanent members China, France, Russia, UK and the US in January 2021.

India has been elected for the eighth time as a non-permanent member. India's previous tenure in UNSC was in 2011-2012. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

