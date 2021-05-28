Left Menu

2 dead, 10 missing after U.S. boat capsizes

Two people died and 10 others went missing after a boat capsized near Key West in southeastern U.S. state Florida, authorities said on Thursday.

ANI | Florida | Updated: 28-05-2021 11:33 IST
Florida [US], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Two people died and 10 others went missing after a boat capsized near Key West in southeastern U.S. state Florida, authorities said on Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard tweeted that it responded to a location 18 miles (28.8 km) southwest off Key West Thursday afternoon and crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water.

Those rescued said their boat flipped, Petty Officer Jose Hernandez told local media. The authorities were not immediately aware of the type of boat, the number of people on it and where they came from. The search was still underway on Thursday night, local media reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

