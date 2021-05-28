X-Press Pearl ship fire: Relentless efforts of India-Sri Lanka pays off

Relentless joint efforts of India-Sri Lanka in extinguishing the flames on board the X-Press Pearl ship has paid off on Friday. "Relentless efforts by the teams from #India and #SriLanka are matched by incremental results. Draught of #MVXPressPearl remains steady and no list / trim is observed," tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

The assistance from India came on Tuesday to prevent the ship from sinking. The distressed container ship had crew members from Philippine, China, India and Russia.

Advertisement

The vessel sent out a distress call while being close to the Colombo Port on May 20, and soon caught fire. The Sri Lanka Navy rescued 25 crew members from the cargo ship. Two injured Indian nationals among the rescued were hospitalized for treatment, and one of them had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health officials.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) has warned of a major environmental disaster and was conducting investigations to assess the impact of the burning vessel. The MEPA on Thursday said it had lodged a complaint to the Colombo Harbor Police to take legal action against the captain of the fire-engulfed ship and its parent company over the environmental damage it had caused.

Visuals released by local media showed that beaches extending from Colombo to Negombo on the west coast, had been polluted from debris from the burning ship and the police had warned people not to touch it as it may be harmful. The X-Press Pearl is registered under the flag of Singapore and was carrying 1,486 containers with 25 tons of Nitric Acid and several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)