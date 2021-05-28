Left Menu

Japan to provide additional ventilators, oxygen concentrators to India through UN partnerships

Japan on Friday decided to help India with additional ventilators and oxygen concentrators through United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2021 13:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 13:07 IST
Embassy of Japan in India (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Japan on Friday decided to help India with additional ventilators and oxygen concentrators through United Nations Office for Partnerships (UNOP) to fight against COVID-19 pandemic. "Japan has decided to provide additional 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators to India through UNOPS. The number of cases are declining, but we can't let our guard down. We remain committed to helping our friends in India. #FightCOVID #JapanIndia," tweeted Embassy of Japan in India.

"The ventilators Japan had announced to provide to the Indian people have just arrived in India! We hope these ventilators will help as many people's lives as possible," added the embassy. Many countries, including Japan, US, UK, Russia have come forward to provide India with COVID-19 assistance in its fight against the pandemic.

The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday informed that as many as 1,86,364 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

