Afghan airstrikes kill 23 Taliban terrorists in northern Balkh province

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 23 terrorists were killed as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts in Sholgara district in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province on Thursday, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Friday.

The sorties, according to the official, were launched Thursday afternoon in Bodana Qala village of the restive Sholgara district. As a result, 23 armed terrorists were killed and 11 others injured.

Advertisement

Three motorbikes of the terrorists were also destroyed in the airstrikes, the official said.Taliban militants, who are active in parts of Balkh province with Mazar-i-Sharif as its capital, haven't commented. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)