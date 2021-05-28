Left Menu

Educational expo held in Tokyo amid Covid-19

An educational expo was held in Tokyo where the concept of GIGA school was exhibited.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 28-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 14:22 IST
Educational expo held in Tokyo amid Covid-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An educational expo was held in Tokyo where the concept of GIGA school was exhibited. The concept of, "GIGA (global and innovation gateway for all) School" is a new one in Japan that plans to provide a personal computer to each student and a high-speed network environment for students.

The objective of this concept is to tailor education according to the needs and interest of every child. The teacher can display the normal calculation method and the previously prepared calculation formula, and compare the differences between two calculation formulas.

"Japanese people have a lot of questions to know in calculation detail. To explain the contents in detail in an easy-to-understand way, teachers can remind with the previous data and use the contents previously prepared," said Daisuke Arakawa of Satsuki Co. Ltd. The impact of coronavirus is changing the style and methods of education in Japan. Video classes and visual teachers are gaining popularity.

"School requires starting online class because students couldn't come to school. Six months later, many schools were able to do online class. Also, there are many questions about how to improve the quality of teaching for online class, and the situation where students who watch online class and students who come to the class can study together," Masayuki Hara of TOO Corporation said. This smartphone application is for better connectivity. With the help of this application, students can talk virtually and plan an event.

"Because of Covid-19, students are unable to come to college and communicate with their friends. Students spend their days studying at home. We want to provide the next generation of campus life," Yuzou Kimura of NRI Netcom, said. Education in Japan is changing due to technological advancements and is improving the quality of education with each passing day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

