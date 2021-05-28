Left Menu

Russia records 9,252 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,252 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,044,459, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 15:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Russia confirmed 9,252 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,044,459, the official monitoring and response center said Friday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 404 to 120,406 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,385 to 4,661,234.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 3,274 new cases, taking its total to 1,170,396.Over 137.1 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

