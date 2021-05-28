Left Menu

Leaders of France, Germany, UK to join online summit on climate hosted by Seoul

German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among the participants of the upcoming virtual environmental summit hosted by South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the presidential administration of the Asian country.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-05-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 16:17 IST
Leaders of France, Germany, UK to join online summit on climate hosted by Seoul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): German Chancellor Angela Merkel along with French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be among the participants of the upcoming virtual environmental summit hosted by South Korea, the Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, citing the presidential administration of the Asian country. The P4G Seoul Summit will be hosted by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Sunday and next Monday and will bring together over 60 leaders and high-ranking officials from countries and international organizations across the globe.

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will not participate in the event. Washington and Beijing will be represented by Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang, respectively. The Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G), is a global platform aimed at facilitating solutions for sustainable and eco-friendly growth. Its first summit was held in Denmark in 2018. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera House; Russia and Saudi Arabia prepare for joint manned space mission and more

Science News Roundup: Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky over Sydney Opera...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID lockdown leaves Australian sports scrambling and more

Sports News Roundup: Miguel Sano leads Twins to sweep of O’s; Victoria COVID...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Biden orders review of COVID origins as lab leak theory debated and more

Health News Roundup: India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,298; Bi...

 Global
4
Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

Document Translation in Microsoft Azure Translator now generally available

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021