Sputnik V demonstrates highest safety profile during vaccination campaign in Serbia

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces that the latest official vaccination data in Serbia confirms Sputnik V Russian coronavirus vaccine to be the safest among COVID vaccines included in country's national portfolio. The data confirms that Sputnik V demonstrates the highest safety profile that no vaccination-related serious adverse events (SAE) registered; no vaccination-related deaths reported, and no cerebral vein thrombosis (CVT) cases after vaccination observed.

As per an official release, Sputnik V has helped Serbia to become a European leader in vaccination against COVID. To date over 1/4 of the population of Serbia has been fully vaccinated with various vaccines included in the country's portfolio (28 per cent), twice as many as in Europe on average (14 per cent). A set of measures, including an active program of immunization allowed Serbia to reduce the daily average infection rate twelve times vs the peak rate in late March-early April 2021, and the current infection rate is lower than the European average, the release satated.

The effective vaccination campaign had an impact on the COVID-19-related death rate -- the daily average number of deaths decreased almost four times vs the peak rate in early April. Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said: "Serbia made choices on inclusion of various vaccines against COVID in the national vaccine portfolio free of political bias. High safety profile of Sputnik V has been once again confirmed while inclusion into Serbia's vaccine portfolio enabled the country to become the European leader in vaccination against COVID. We appreciate the partnership with Serbia and stand ready to provide other countries with Sputnik V to help people feel safe again."

Nenad Popovic, Minister of Innovations and Technological Development and Co-Chairman of the Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation between Serbia and Russia said: "Serbia was independent in the selection of vaccines and made decisions without political bias. The health and lives of our citizens were endangered, and the most effective way to preserve them was to obtain as many vaccines as possible." "I would like to express my gratitude to our Russian partners for their support in the delivery of vaccines, and also for the opportunity to soon, as the first country in South Europe to do so, start the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Republic of Serbia. The launch of the production of the Russian vaccine in Serbia is the result of an agreement between two presidents, Aleksandar Vucic and Vladimir Putin. It is a confirmation of the closest cooperation and the highest degree of mutual trust between Serbia and Russia," Popovic added.

According to the release, the efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6 per cent based on the analysis of data on the coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021. (ANI)

