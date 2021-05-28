Left Menu

EU offers assistance in conflict between Armenia, Azerbaijan after recent developments

In connection with another incident on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the European Union calls on the parties to de-escalate, and also offers assistance in the settlement, the bloc's external action service spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 28-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 22:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): In connection with another incident on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the European Union calls on the parties to de-escalate, and also offers assistance in the settlement, the bloc's external action service spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement. "Recent developments on the Armenia/Azerbaijan border are both dangerous and worrying. Immediate de-escalation is needed. The European Union urges both sides to refrain from any further military deployment and actions. All forces should pull back to positions held before 12 May and both sides should engage in negotiations on border delimitation and demarcation," the statement says.

The EU also calls on Azerbaijan to immediately release all prisoners of war and detainees, he said. "We welcome all efforts aimed at decreasing tensions, including proposals for a possible international observation mission," Stano said.

"The EU is ready to provide expertise and help on border delimitation and demarcation, as well as to support much needed confidence building measures, in order to move towards sustainable peace and prosperity for the South Caucasus," he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

