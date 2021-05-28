Left Menu

India expresses strong opposition to UNGA president's remarks on J-K

India on Friday expressed its strong opposition to the "unwarranted references" made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan.

Updated: 28-05-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 28-05-2021 23:14 IST
United Nations General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir. Image Credit: ANI
India on Friday expressed its strong opposition to the "unwarranted references" made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan. "We express our strong opposition to the unwarranted references made with respect to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the President of the United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Volkan Bozkir during his recent visit to Pakistan," said Official Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, while responding to remarks made by Bozkir.

The MEA Spokesperson said that the UNGA president's remarks that Pakistan is "duty-bound" to raise this issue in the UN more strongly are unacceptable, nor indeed is there any basis for comparison to other global situations. When an incumbent President of the UN General Assembly makes misleading and prejudiced remarks, he does great disservice to the office he occupies, MEA added. The PGA's behaviour is truly regrettable and surely diminishes his standing on the global platform, further said Bagchi.

UNGA President made the remarks on Thursday during a joint news conference with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Islamabad, on his three-day visit to Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

