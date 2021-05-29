Left Menu

Vishnu Kumar Sharma appointed as next Ambassador of India to South Sudan

Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 02:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Vishnu Kumar Sharma (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of South Sudan," the MEA stated.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)

