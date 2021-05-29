Vishnu Kumar Sharma appointed as next Ambassador of India to South Sudan
Vishnu Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to South Sudan, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on Friday.
"Vishnu Kumar Sharma (YOA:2007), presently Director in the Ministry has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of South Sudan," the MEA stated.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, MEA added. (ANI)
