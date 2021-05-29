Malaysia to completely lockdown until June 13 over spike in COVID-19 cases

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 28 (ANI/Sputnik): The Malaysian government announced on Friday the introduction of a nationwide lockdown from June 1 to 13 due to a resurgence in coronavirus infections, the office of Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Friday. Coronavirus cases have exceeded the daily average of 8,000, including those of new mutant strains, while the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in hospitals has reached 70,000 people, stretching the health care capacities to the limit.

According to the statement, the period from June 1-13 will only be the first stage of the nationwide lockdown. The second phase, which will last for four weeks, will see some easing if the incidence rate drops. During the first stage, all businesses and organizations in all sectors of the national economy will be completely closed, except for essential enterprises.

The government is also set to ensure that the national healthcare system has all the necessary additional resources, the office noted. Since April, Malaysia has restricted travel between provinces and banned mass events and gatherings of any nature.

To date, Malaysia has registered over 540,000 COVID-19 infections and more than linked 2,400 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

