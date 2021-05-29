Second BRICS Sherpas' and Sous Sherpas' meeting convened under India's Chairship concludes

Under India's Chairship, BRICS countries held second Sherpas and Sous Sherpas' meeting for four days from May 25 to May 28, wherein they discussed the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers, which is scheduled to be held on June 1. The meeting was chaired by Secretary (CPV & OIA) Sanjay Bhattacharyya and Additional Secretary (Economic Relations), P. Harish, as India's BRICS Sherpa and Sous Sherpa respectively.

"The second BRICS Sherpas' and Sous Sherpas' meeting was convened under India's Chairship from 25-28 May 2021. BRICS partners discussed the preparations for the upcoming meeting of the BRICS Foreign Ministers of 1 June," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) partners appreciated the positive leadership of Indian Chair in advancing intra-BRICS cooperation, despite challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

"They negotiated key deliverables for India's BRICS 2021 Chairship, including outcome documents for the Foreign Ministers' meeting. BRICS partners appreciated the positive leadership of Indian Chair in advancing intra-BRICS cooperation, despite challenges of #COVID19 pandemic," the statement added. Last year, the Stand-alone Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs, under the Chairmanship of the Russian Federation was held via videoconferencing on September 4.

The Ministers had exchanged views on major international and regional issues in the political, security, economic, trade, financial and sustainable development spheres. (ANI)

