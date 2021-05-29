Left Menu

Four people killed by fire at hospital for COVID-19 patients in Brazil

Four people have died as a result of a fire that hit a hospital for OCVID-19 patients in the eastern Brazilian city of Aracaju, the state of Sergipe, Mayor Edvaldo Nogueira said.

Four people killed by fire at hospital for COVID-19 patients in Brazil
Brasilia [Brazil], May 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Four people have died as a result of a fire that hit a hospital for OCVID-19 patients in the eastern Brazilian city of Aracaju, the state of Sergipe, Mayor Edvaldo Nogueira said. "In this difficult time ... we are making all the efforts to provide assistance to patients and family members of the victims of the blaze that hit today the Nestor Piva hospital. We deeply regret the death of four patients," Nogueira wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

According to the G1 broadcaster, the list of the victims includes a 77-year-old woman. Local authorities report that there were about 60 patients at the hospital, which caught fire.

Causes of the incident remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

