5.5-magnitude quake hits 125 km ESE of Takahagi, Japan: USGS

Tokyo [Japan], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 jolted 125 km ESE of Takahagi, Japan at 01:02:40 GMT on Saturday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 7.52 km, was initially determined to be at 36.3214 degrees north latitude and 142.0278 degrees east longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

