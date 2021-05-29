Left Menu

US redirects vaccine manufacturing supplies allowing India to make additional 20 million Covid vaccine doses

The US government on Friday (local time) has redirected orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2021 08:05 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 08:05 IST
US redirects vaccine manufacturing supplies allowing India to make additional 20 million Covid vaccine doses
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US government on Friday (local time) has redirected orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. The information was shared by Acting Assistant Secretary, Bureau of South & Central Asian Affairs, Dean Thompson.

"We've redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," said Dean Thompson. He also informed that US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India to fight against the pandemic.

"In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India," said the Acting Assistant Secretary. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) expressed gratitude to United States for strong support and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister's counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.

Earlier, the White House had announced that US will be sending 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries starting from June 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021