Left Menu

Schools in Kabul closed for two weeks as COVID-19 cases surge

Schools and Universities in 16 provinces including Afghanistan's capital Kabul will remain closed for two weeks as the country's COVID-19 cases surge, TOLOnews reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-05-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 10:13 IST
Schools in Kabul closed for two weeks as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Schools and Universities in 16 provinces including Afghanistan's capital Kabul will remain closed for two weeks as the country's COVID-19 cases surge, TOLOnews reported. The Ministry of Public Health on Saturday made the announcement in an effort aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The government and private schools, universities and training centers will remain closed in Kabul, Ghazni, Helmand, Kandahar, Logar, Nangarhar, Paktia, Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Panjshir, Balkh, Laghman, Badakhshan, Kapisa, Kunduz and Nimroz, TOLOnews reported. According to the Ministry, the highest daily reported cases during the first wave of COVID-19 last year in the country was 915 cases a day, but in this second wave, it has reached upto 977 on Friday.

The Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 977 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 3,800 samples tested in the last 24 hours. It also reported 18 deaths and 157 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period. The ministry reported that the cumulative total of known COVID-19 cases is 70,107, the total number of reported deaths is 2,899, and the total number of recoveries is 57,119.

So far, 462,860 samples have been tested in government centers and there are 10,089 known active COVID-19 cases in the country, data by the ministry indicates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021