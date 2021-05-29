Left Menu

13 people die in Nepal's village in one week

Thirteen people including three COVID-19 patients have died in Gorkha's remote Barpak village in the past one week, reported The Himalayan Times.

ANI | Gandaki | Updated: 29-05-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 13:23 IST
13 people die in Nepal's village in one week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Thirteen people including three COVID-19 patients have died in Gorkha's remote Barpak village in the past one week, reported The Himalayan Times. Other deceased are also reportedly had developed symptoms similar to coronavirus.

Gandaki Province Health Directorate Director Dr Binodbindu Sharma said teams of doctors had been sent with necessary equipment and medicines to Barpak. "We have deployed teams of doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and others to the village after Sulikot Rural Municipality chairperson informed us about the unusual deaths of people in Ward 1 and 2. The reasons of the deaths will be learnt once the teams return and complete their investigation," said Dr Sharma.

The directorate has further asked communities across the province to report any incidents of community-level COVID-related symptoms. It has asked people to call toll-free hotline number 1092. According to Chief District Officer Shaligram Sharma Poudel, a team of health workers from the district itself and Pokhara have started collecting swab samples in the village for PCR tests from today.

"Barpak has over 1,500 homes and around 6,000 population. As the village is a crowded one, there is a need to raise awareness about the virus," The Himalayan Times said quoting the Officer. Nepal recorded 6,855 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the country's caseload to 549,111 in the same period. There are 113,394 total active cases here. A total of 96 fatalities were logged yesterday after which the total death count stands at 7,047, as per Health Minisstry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look out for? And how are they treated?

How rare are blood clots after the AstraZeneca vaccine? What should you look...

 Australia
3
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global
4
Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

Brazil's Copersucar migrates its IT infrastructure to IBM Cloud

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021