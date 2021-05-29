Left Menu

UNHCR calls for orderly release of detained asylum seekers in Libya

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called for the orderly release of asylum seekers detained in Libya.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 29-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 14:14 IST
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Friday called for the orderly release of asylum seekers detained in Libya. "There are an estimated 5,097 asylum seekers and migrants detained across Libya & UNHCR calls for their orderly release," UNHCR Libya tweeted.

Nearly 10,000 illegal migrants have returned to Libya so far this year, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Libya has been suffering a state of insecurity and chaos ever since the fall of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, thus becoming a preferred point of departure for thousands of illegal migrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

