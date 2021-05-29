10 Taliban terrorists including divisional commander killed in North Afghanistan raids

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Ten Taliban terrorists were killed and six others wounded following airstrikes in two Afghan northern provinces on Friday, the military confirmed on Saturday. In Faryab province, a Taliban divisional commander and two of his subordinates were killed and two other Taliban terrorists were wounded after Afghan Air Force (AAF) targeted a Taliban hideout in Badghisi village, Khwaja Sabz Posh district, spokesman of the army's 209th Shaheen Corps Hanif Rezai told Xinhua.

Meanwhile, seven Taliban terrorists were killed and four others were wounded in AAF strikes conducted on a Taliban's base in Hazhda Bala village in Sayaad district, Sari Pul province, he said. The Taliban has not made a comment yet. (ANI/Xinhua)

