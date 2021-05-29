Left Menu

Russia logs 9,289 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 9,289 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from the 9,252 the day before, with the total number reaching 5,053,748, the federal response center said on Saturday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 29-05-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 16:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], May 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 9,289 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from the 9,252 the day before, with the total number reaching 5,053,748, the federal response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 9,289 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.18 per cent.

Out of them, 3,241 coronavirus cases were reported in Mocow, followed by St. Petersburg with 846, and the Moscow Region with 750. The least number of cases were detected in the Chukotka autonomous region, the Nenets autonomous region and the Jewish Autonomous Region -- one in each.

The total number of infections since the start of the pandemic has reached 5,053,748. The response center also reported 401 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, down from 404 the day prior. The country's death toll has reached 120,807.

At the same time, another 9,250 people have been discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 4,670,484. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

