Left Menu

Thailand reports 4,803 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths

Thailand on Saturday reported 4,803 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more fatalities as the country still grappled with its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began.

ANI | Bangkok | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:13 IST
Thailand reports 4,803 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Saturday reported 4,803 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more fatalities as the country still grappled with its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began. The tally, the third highest on a single day after a record count of 9,635 on May 17 and 4,887 on May 13, raised the country's total caseload to 149,779, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The new fatalities brought the country's death toll to 988.

The country's total cases have more than quadrupled since the beginning of April, when the third wave of outbreak started to spread from the capital Bangkok, with cumulative deaths up more than ninefold. The new infections reported Saturday included 2,702 found at prisons and 51 imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a daily briefing.

By regions, Bangkok still led the list of new infections, with 1,054 new cases detected over the past 24 hours and 43 active clusters having been reported. Some 46,480 patients are under treatment at hospitals nationwide, with 1,221 in critical conditions, according to the CCSA. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover venture; Super Flower Moon rises in clear sky in Sydney and more

Science News Roundup: U.S firms GM, Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rov...

 Global
2
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
3
UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

 India
4
Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

Google revises rollout schedule for new Meet web experience

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021