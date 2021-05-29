Left Menu

Chinese vaccine to cost Bangladesh double of India's Oxford-AstraZeneca

The Bangladesh government has approved the purchase of 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 29-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 17:24 IST
Chinese vaccine to cost Bangladesh double of India's Oxford-AstraZeneca
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bangladesh government has approved the purchase of 15 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from China. Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, Shahida Akhter told mediapersons on Thursday had that each dose of China's Sinopharm vaccine will be priced at USD 10.

From June onwards, shipments will arrive in Bangladesh in three phases, with five million doses in each consignment, bdnews24 reported. This comes after a government cabinet committee approved the USD 150 million government-to-government vaccine deal at a meeting in the capital city Dhaka. According to bdnews24, that means no private companies in Bangladesh will be part of the deal.

Bangladesh had started its inoculation drive against coronavirus with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine procured from India at USD 5 per dose. As things stand, the Chinese vaccine is set to cost Bangladesh double the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot from the Serum India of India. In the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, Bangladesh recorded another 38 deaths and 1,043 COVID-19 cases, Dhaka Tribune reported. The total number of infections in the country rises to 797,386 and the death toll stands at 12,549. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

