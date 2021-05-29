Fresh volcanic eruption reported in DRC's Goma region

Goma [Congo], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): A low-intensity volcanic eruption was reported on Saturday in the northern flank of Mount Nyamulagira in Goma region in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the government said.

"A low-intensity volcanic eruption is reported in the northern flank of the Nyamulagira. Lava flows into an uninhabited area within Virunga Park", DRC's Ministry of Communication and Media said in a tweet.

Goma, the capital of DRC's north-eastern province of North Kivu, is home to two active volcanoes -- Nyamulagira and Nyiragongo. The Mount Nyiragongo volcano erupted on May 22, killing at least 32 people, according to the local government. (ANI/Xinhua)

