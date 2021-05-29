Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.81 mln

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,812,313 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 29-05-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 29-05-2021 21:42 IST
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 4.81 mln
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Addis Ababa [Africa], May 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,812,313 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 130,025 while 4,351,816 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the highest COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,654,551, while the two northern African countries -- Morocco and Tunisia -- reported 518,458 and 341,952 cases as of Friday respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

