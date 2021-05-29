7 injured in shooting in Miami

Seven people suffered injuries in a shooting in Miami city in southeastern Florida on Saturday. The shooting occurred at around midnight into Saturday, Sputnik reported.

All the victims found by the security forces upon arrival at the crime scene have been hospitalised. The police have initiated a probe into the incident and they are yet to reveal any details of the shooting. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)