Left Menu

6 people killed in mortar shells attack in Afghanistan's Kapisa province

At least six people were killed and six more were injured in a mortar shells attack on civilian house in Afghanistan's northeastern Kapisa province on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-05-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 02:48 IST
6 people killed in mortar shells attack in Afghanistan's Kapisa province
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least six people were killed and six more were injured in a mortar shells attack on civilian house in Afghanistan's northeastern Kapisa province on Saturday. According to provincial police, at least six people were killed and six more were wounded when a mortar landed on a civilian home in Tagab district, Kapisa province, where a wedding party was underway this evening.

Citing sources, Tolo News reported that ten people were killed in the incident. "At least six people were killed and six more were wounded when a mortar landed on a civilian home in Tagab district, Kapisa province, where a wedding party was underway this evening, the provincial police said. Sources said 10 people were killed in the incident," Tolo News tweeted.

So far, no group, including Taliban has claimed responsibility for the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021