Yemen's Houthi rebels launch fresh drone attack at Saudi border air base

Yemen's Houthi militia said they launched a fresh bomb-laden drone attack at dawn on Sunday on the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia's southwestern border city of Khamis Mushait.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 30-05-2021 08:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 08:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Yemen's Houthi militia said they launched a fresh bomb-laden drone attack at dawn on Sunday on the King Khalid Air Base in Saudi Arabia's southwestern border city of Khamis Mushait. "The drone attack hit the Saudi airbase accurately," Houthi military spokesman Yehya Sarea was quoted by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV as saying.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone the Houthi militia launched toward Khamis Mushait, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported at dawn on Sunday. This was the second such foiled attack by Houthi on Saudi Arabia in nearly 24 hours, according to Al-Arabiya TV.

Cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis have escalated since February when the group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed Yemeni government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. A recent UN-brokered negotiation between Yemen's warring sides and other relevant parties has failed to produce a cease-fire agreement.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi militia seized control of several northern provinces and forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. The Saudi-led Arab coalition started to intervene in the Yemeni conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

