Left Menu

Japan to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

Japan health ministry panel has approved expanding the use of the US pharmaceutical-based COVID-19 vaccine - Pfizer - for people aged 12 to 15 in addition to those 16 or older.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 30-05-2021 09:26 IST | Created: 30-05-2021 09:26 IST
Japan to approve Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan health ministry panel has approved expanding the use of the US pharmaceutical-based COVID-19 vaccine - Pfizer - for people aged 12 to 15 in addition to those 16 or older. The ministry is expected to decide at a meeting Monday to provide the vaccine free for those aged between 12 and 15, reported Kyodo News.

Pfizer has been working with the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency in Japan to expand authorization of its vaccines for younger people, as well as to extend the storage period, which have been authorized in other countries. In the company's clinical trial involving 2,260 children aged between 12 and 15 years, 18 who were given a placebo were later infected with the novel coronavirus, while none administered with the vaccine were confirmed with the virus.

The Japanese government approved the Pfizer vaccine in February and began inoculating health care workers. Vaccinations for the elderly began in April. Japan is receiving enough Pfizer vaccines for 97 million people. American company Moderna Inc. has also released clinical study results showing the effectiveness of its vaccine in children between the ages of 12 and 17 and is preparing to expand its use for them in some countries. It is currently authorized for people over the age of 18.

Japan approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

Soccer-Portugal have talent and mentality to go all the way again

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Italy thrash San Marino 7-0 to stretch winning run and more

Sports News Roundup: David Bote homer lifts Cubs over Reds, 1-0; Soccer-Ital...

 Global
3
Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days battery life

Automaker Bugatti launches three smartwatches with GPS, SpO2, 14 days batter...

 Global
4
NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

NOBELIUM attacks continue to target government entities, Microsoft warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021