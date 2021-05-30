Left Menu

5.3-magnitude quake hits 260 km E of Levuka, Fiji

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 260 kilometer E of Levuka, Fiji at 3.55 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, May 30 (ANI/Xinhua): An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted 260 kilometer E of Levuka, Fiji at 3.55 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 530.76 kilometers, was initially determined to be at 18.1163 degrees south latitude and 178.2253 degrees west longitude. (ANI/Xinhua)

