7 people feared dead after plane crashes into Tennessee lake in US

Seven people are feared dead after a small plane crashed into a lake near Nashville, a city of Tennessee in the United States, on Saturday, authorities said. According to a statement issued late night by the Rutherford County Government, the victims are identified as -- William J. Lara, Gwen S. Lara, Jennifer J. Martin, David L. Martin, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, and Brandon Hannah.

The incident took place shortly after the plane took off from the Smyrna airport around 11 am (local time) headed for Palm Beach International Airport, Rutherford County Public Information Officer Ashley McDonald said at a briefing, reported CNN. Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac informed that the Cessna C501 crashed in Percy Priest Lake in Smyrna, Tennessee. Smyrna is about 12 miles south of Nashville.

Incident Commander Rutherford County Fire Rescue Captain Joshua Sanders said that search and rescue operations at the crash site have transitioned. "We are no longer in an attempt to look for live victims at this point so we're now recovering as much as we can from the crash site," Sanders said during the third and final briefing of the day. Crews will remain on scene throughout the night, he said.

Dive operations have been conducted and several targets have been identified for dive operations to resume in the morning, according to Sanders. McDonald said seven people were aboard the plane when it crashed and at least one person has been confirmed dead.

"I think the situation itself is probably the most difficult part, dealing with the potential impact that this has on family and the community at large," Sanders said. "Our crews are working very hard, very diligently, all the agencies are working really well together." Both the FAA and the NTSB are on scene investigating the crash, according to Sanders, reported CNN. (ANI)

